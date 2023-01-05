Sheriff Reports: Dog bites Owner’s hand; Three Dogs Hitched a Ride to PAWS

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Reports, January 4 and January 4

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 3

4:42 p.m. Milepost 28, Highway 26/287, Dubois – Three semi trucks were sliding on the slick highway, one was broken down with a broken anti-freeze line. Deputies assisted with traffic control.

8:19 p.m. SageWest Health Care-Lander – A subject was bitten by his own dog in his own home and went for treatment.

January 4

11:31 a.m. 300 block Kansas Avenue, Hudson – A package was delivered to the wrong address. The package was later delivered to the correct address.

1:19 p.m. 200 block North Cherry Street, Pavillion – Three dogs jumped into a deputy’s patrol vehicle. They were taken to PAWS in Riverton.

2:40 p.m. Wilson Road, Riverton – The caller said someone took medications out of his mailbox. A report was taken.

10:10 p.m. Green River Drive, Dubois – A contractor reportedly drove a caterpillar into a pond on the reporting party’s property and is now harassing the property owners. A report is pending.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 166 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 162 are being held in Lander and four inmates are being housed outside of the facility.