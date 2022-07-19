Sheriff: One Rescue over the Weekend; More Political Signs Stolen; Motorcycle Crash on Cedar Rim Road

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/19/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 56 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 24 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one alcohol-related charge, and six misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 200 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 198 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Robert W. Conway, 66, Shoshoni, arrested for Failure to Appear

Aloysious Sittingeagle, 37, Arapahoe, arrested on a bond violation

Ryan M. Antelope, 26, Riverton, arrested on Revocation of Probation and for Failure to Appear

Jason P. Brown, 28, Ethete, arrested on Revocation of Probation

Quinton T. Shorter, Shoshoni, arrested on a Probation Violation

Patrol Calls:

There were no injuries reported just after 12:30 p.m. yesterday when a Chevy Equinox ran into the back of a Riverton School Bus at East Pershing and North Federal.

Several Fremont County Fire District Battalions were called out for a grass fire on Hanway Lane in the Lost Wells Butte Subdivision Monday morning after 10 a.m. that involved grass and shrubs and some implements. A structure on the site was protected from the flames. The fire later reignited in strong winds, but was again extinguished.

A semi trailer tipped over at milepost 83 on Highway 287 near Lander spewing metal all over the highway. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crash, reported at 7:44 a.m. on the 18th.

A political candidate campaigning for herself had four magnetic signs removed from her vehicle by unknown parties. The report was made at 10:13 a.m. from the Missouri Valley Road and Highway 133.

A stolen vehicle report was received at 11:30 a.m. from the Johnstown Valley Road area. The theft is under investigation.

A 78-year-old female subject in the Dubois area was found deceased on the 15th in her home following a welfare check request. There were no indications of foul play and the death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

A motorcycle crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. on the 15th on the Cedar Rim Road on Beaver Rim. The rider was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Casper for treatment of injuries.

A resident on Porcupine Circle at Dubois reported someone was cutting down all of their trees. The report was made at 2:12 p.m. on the 15th. The property was marked No Trespassing.

A resident on Skyline Drive in Riverton reported a German Shepard dog running at large killed the neighbors goats and ran away. The incident is under investigation,

A sheriff’s deputy was called to an address on Webbwood Road Saturday at 7:49 a.m. where a hot air balloon had landed in a field. The owner of the field called the Sheriff claiming damages and locked the balloon team in the field. The deputy defused the situation and the balloon team was able to leave the field.

A resident on Porcupine Court on Union Pass reported at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday that he had crashed his side-by-side and then returned to his home.

A vehicle traveling near Dubois went off the highway and over an embankment about 100 yards down at 10:36 a.m., All the subjects got out of the vehicle. There were no Injuries. A tow truck was called to retrieve the vehicle.

A resident on Firethorn Lane in Gardens North of Riverton reported at 2:05 p.m. on the 16th that a Pit Bull jumped a fence and attacked him, causing injuries to his hand, elbow and knee. The man refused medical treatment.

The International Emergency Response Center contacted the FCSO at 5:38 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a man in the mountains above Dubois who was having difficulty breathing and needed oxygen. The subject was rescued by helicopter.