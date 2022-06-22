Sheriff: One Drunk Driver Caught; Two Vandalisms Reported; Vehicle versus Deer

Fremont County Sheriff’s Blotter from 6/21/22 to 6/22/22 at 0700 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 49 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 15 times and there were no fire department calls.

Three persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one driving while under the influence charge, and four misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 178 inmates that it is responsible for, with 193 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Justin A. Sanchez, 30, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 3:03 a.m. on the 22nd at milepost 86 near the 900 block of Rendezvous Road by a Wyoming State Trooper.

Patrol Calls:

A complaint about a neighbor vandalizing a fence along North Irishman Road was lodged at 11:01 a.m.

A vandalized vehicle call was received at 3:42 p.m. from North Cherry Street in Pavillion.

A minor two-vehicle side-swipe crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District on BeeBe Road near Lander.

A resident on North 2nd Street in Lander reported that someone came onto their property and stole a cover to a water tank. The theft was reported at 6:10 p.m.

A fight involving three people was reported at 6:25 p.m. at an address on Highway 789 outside of Riverton, but none of the parties wished to pursue charges.

A deer was struck by a vehicle near milepost 57 outside of Dubois at 6:37 p.m.

A complaint was filed by a woman working in a field and alleging neighbors were shooting at her. After investigating, a deputy’s report indicated a subject was target shooting with an appropriate backstop and was not shooting at the reporting party.