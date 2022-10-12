Sheriff: Locked Gate Complaint; Calf hit and killed

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 10/11/22 ti 0700 hours 10-12-22

All those arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of Law:

Jarred C. Bearcomesout, 32, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant at 10:56 a.m. at the Wind River Police Department at Fort Washakie

Patrol Calls:

A resident on Riverview Road called to complain that a neighbor had locked a gate that the reporting party needed to pass through to collect irrigation pipes.

A calf was hit and killed on the Crooks Gap Road, allegedly by a speeding vehicle, at 6:33 p.m.

A grass fire near a power pole was reported at 11:03 p.m. by Thorson and Missouri Valley Road.