Sheriff Lee announced re-election bid Wednesday

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee announced Wednesday that he is seeking reelection to a second term in office. The incumbent Republican and lifelong county resident was elected as the county’s 25th sheriff in 2018, taking his oath of office the following January.

The Sheriff’s announcement is copied below:

“I understand our way of life; I know what is important to the people of Fremont County,” said Lee. “I have been there – and have helped thousands of citizens over the last two-and-a-half decades maneuver through some of the most difficult times of their lives.” Lee, now 45, referenced his 26 years working in public safety, including 21 years with the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, investigator, detective Sgt., Captain, and as undersheriff under then-sheriff Skip Hornecker. He also has served on the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and served as Fire Chief in 2006 and 2007. The sheriff’s office, RVFD and the Wyoming Peace Officers Association have conferred multiple achievement awards on him, including meritorious service, valor in the line of duty, and numerous lifesaving awards.

A fourth-generation local and a Republican since he attained voting age, Lee lives in Riverton. He has two adult children and is raising a teenage daughter who attends Riverton High School. Lee emphasized that the holder of an elected office should closely resemble the nature and needs of the people in his region. “The sheriff is the bridge between multiple forms of government and the citizens,” said Lee. “Your sheriff is accountable directly to the U.S. Constitution, the Wyoming Constitution, its statutes, and each citizen of this county – and that is how I operate.”

Lee identified one of his strengths as “forming solid relationships with other government entities and elected officials” to serve the public good. Another strong point, he said, is his aptitude for forming concrete partnerships and applying a trove of experience “in the arenas of public safety, insight, and on-the-ground knowledge of getting the job done.” The sheriff also spoke highly of the many employees of his office which includes search and rescue volunteers. The sheriff also praised the dedication and commitment of emergency medical technicians, volunteer firemen, and all peace officers in Fremont County.”

–Sheriff Ryan Lee