Sheriff: Hay Truck Blown Over; Cow was shot

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report11/18 through 0700 hours on 11/21/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Delmar L. Barrett, 38, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer, and a Failure to Appear Warrant

Brian A. Davis, 36, Riverton, arrested for Interference with a Peace Officer

Michael A. Gerhardt, 24, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Benjamin N. Goggles, 32, Fort Washakie, arrested for two (2) Revocation of Probation Warrants

Tyrone J. Warren, 41, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Patrol Calls:

November 18

1:04 p .m. on East Ramshorn Street, Dubois. Deputies are investigating a larceny. No other details released.

1:10 p.m. Fremont County – Deputies are investigating a reported sexual assault

9:51 p.m. 300 Union Pass Road – A man giving an intoxicated man a ride home began choking a passenger in the car. The incident is under investigation.

1:05 p.m. 12800 Highway 26, Riverton – A truck full of hay blew over. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

4:07 p.m. at an address on Highway 789, Lander. A cow was shot, there are no suspects at this time.

4:08 p.m. Snowberry Lane – A firearm was stolen from a vehicle. Stolen was a Rock Island Army 1911 style .45 pistol.

7:29 p.m. Sage West Health Care, Riverton – A person arrived with a dog bite injury from an incident on Wilson Road.