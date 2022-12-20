Sheriff: Four Arrests Noted; Two Animal Abuse Complaints Filed; One Drunk Driver Caught

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report from 12/16/22 through 0700 Hours on 12/19/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Frank R. Berris, 51, Alcova, WY, arrested on a warrant out of Natrona County, WY

Michael C. Crain, 36, Casper, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant for Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information

Shandell D. Lopez, 31, Riverton arrested on two Failed to Appear Warrants from Fremont County

Michael D. Ochoteco, 27, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Speeding

November 16

10:27 a.m. – Riverton area – Under investigation is a complaint of Animal Abuse.

November 17

9:46 a.m. – Pavillion area – An active investigation has been launched into a report of Animal Abuse.

November 18

1:14 a.m. 300 Ethete Road – A car versus a horse crash was reported. A state report is pending.

Fremont County Firefighters responded to several calls involving a gas leak/odor, three vehicle crashes, three fire alarms and a structure fire on the Left Hand Ditch Road. There was also a smoke investigation reported at a Riverton residence.

The Fremont County Detention Center in Lander currently has 174 inmates it is responsible four, including three inmates being held outside of the county.