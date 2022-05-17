Sheriff: DWUI with Child in Vehicle; Water Conflict Assault; Road Range; Vehicle Rollover

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/16/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 128 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 55 times and there were three fire department calls.

Twenty-three persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including four Driving While Under the Influence charges; seven other alcohol related charges, three felony charges and 30 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 186 inmates that it is responsible for, with 182 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Shelby R. Edwards, 30, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger at 10:02 p.m. at a construction site on Sunset Drive in Riverton.

Singing Pinetree Ouray, 24, Riverton, arrested for a Failure to Appear warrant at 7:20 p.m. on Vine Street in Riverton on the 15th.

James. D. Savage, 60, Riverton, arrested for Contempt of Court at 8:11a.m. at the FCSO Office on Major Avenue in Riverton.

Shane A. Willow, 25, Ethete, arrested on a Probation Violation.

Patrol Calls:

A subject left without paying at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Facility in Lander at 2:17 p.m. on the 13th. After being contacted, the subject returned and paid.

A report was taken from the Stock Doc Veterinary Clinic in Riverton of a person who was bitten by dog. A report was taken at 4:26 p.m. on the 13th.

A report was taken at 9:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Hough Street in Dubois from a woman who said there was wood debris in her yard and inside the house a coffee cup that was not hers was found inside.

The report of a simple assault in Dubois at 12:10 a.m. is Under Investigation. The address was redacted.

A vehicle struck a calf on Peterson Road near the intersection with Eight Mile Road at 5 a.m. on the 14th. The owner of the calf was contacted and a state crash report would be filed.

A resident on Cazier Lane became upset after water was turn on a ditch bu the reporting party who was then attacked and knocked over. A report was taken.

A littering complaint is under investigation by the FCSO. The incident was reported at 9:50 a.m. but the address was redacted.

An injured horse was reported in the 100 block of River Bluffs Road at Kinnear at 10:24 a.m. on the 14th.

A residence in the 7300 block of Highway 789 was broken into. There are no suspects and nothing was reported taken. A FCSO report was taken.

An angus cow was reported stuck in a bog off of the Burma Road on the 14th at 1:52 p.m. The owner of the cow was contacted.

The County Coroner’s Office was contacted for a deceased person found at 11:35 a.m. on the 15th in the Riverton area.

A road rage incident was reported at 3:30 p .m. on the 15th at milepost 79 on Highway 789 outside of Lander. The driver was contacted and warned.

A rollover crash was reported at 5:33 p.m. on the 15th in the Riverton area. The driver was a juvenile. A crash report is pending.

The three fire calls were for a grass fire in the 6500 block of Highway 26, a Medical Aid Assist in Bonneville and a injury vehicle crash reported on Lost Wells Circle.