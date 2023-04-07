Sheriff: Deputy Delivered Medications to Snowed-In Man

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from 0700 hours 4/4 through 0700 hours 4/7/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Ian. T. Weed, 21, Fort Washakie, Arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear

April 4

10:21 a.m. Milepost 28, US 26/287, Dubois – A passenger vehicle sideswiped a snow plow vehicle. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

11:07 a.m. Sniper Lane, Riverton – A home health worker reported a 73-year-old client was trapped in his home by snow. A county Deputy was able to reach the subject on snowshoes and deliver his medication.

11:07 a.m. Shoshoni Rose Casino – A blue 2006 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

12:21 p.m. A sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area. The incident is under investigation.

April 5

12:40 p.m. South First Street, Dubois – A report of harassment by a neighbor was received. A report was taken.

1:40 p.m. Dubois area – A man complained that he was threatened by another who attempted to hit him with the butt of a rifle. The incident is under investigation.

2:10 p.m. South Main Street, Hudson – A complaint was received that a vehicle purchased from a neighbor by a female was not running and needed repairs but the previous owner would not return her money. Deputies determined it was a civil and not criminal matter.

2:28 p.m. Tulip Street, Lander – A locking fuel cap was vandalized, punched out and removed. A report was made.

2:45 p.m. Paradise Valley Road, Riverton – Deputies assisted EMS for a man who was having difficulty breathing

5:57 p.m. 12 Stoney Point Road, Dubois – A driver ran into a fence and went home. Called to have a Deputy inspect the damage.