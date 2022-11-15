Sheriff & Coroner’s Updates lead Commission Meeting Agenda

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning in regular session with reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee, Coroner Erin Ivie and Assessor Tara Berg. The board will also conduct an interview with Kyle Anderson for the vacant position of County Health Officer, which has been open for several years. County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann will discuss three subdivision requests and review Wind River Solar Energy Facility Siting Regulations. There will also be an executive session for personnel.

This morning’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting may be viewed on Zoom. See the agenda below: