Sheriff, Coroner, Treatment Courts to Update Commissioners on Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will hear from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Erin Ivie at Tuesday morning’s regular meeting at the courthouse in Lander, beginning at 9 a.m.

A monthly update is scheduled from Treatment Courts Director Cassie Murray, project updates from JR Management, LLC on courthouse projects, and a replat of the Rosewood Hills Subdivision. In other business the commission will hear updates from the Popo Agie and Wind River Conservation Districts, Wyoming Senior Citizens, In.c, will request a proclamation for National Day of Service Week, and decisions are expected to be made on applications from the county’s one-half cent economic development tax budget.

The agenda is copied below: