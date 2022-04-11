The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m with the monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Larry Degraw on the agenda. The board will also hear a mineral royalty grant application from the Riverton Fire Protection District, a personnel update from Library Director Anita Marple and reports from the county’s wellness coordinator and treatment court director. The meeting is at the courthouse in Lander. See the agenda below:
Latest:
- It’s a Go! Riverton Medical District Received it’s Loan for New Local Hospital
- Seven Arrests, including two DWUI’s; FCSO reported “animal bites” death, it’s under investigation
- Gold Necklace Recipient Acknowledged Saturday Night
- Sheriff, Coroner to Report to Commissioners Tuesday
- Two Domestic Battery Arrests; T-Bone Crash on West Main