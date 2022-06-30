Sheriff: Continuing Water Wars at an address near Lander

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 37calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times. Seventeen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included two Driving While Under the Influence charges, 2 other alcohol-related charges, three felony charges and 30 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 185 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 182 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Demetrius K. Espinoza, 41, Lander, arrested on a Revocation of Probation at 11:16 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Patrol calls:

Deputies provided an agency assist to the Lander Police Department at 11:54 a.m. at an address on Pleasant Drive.

Deputies provide an agency assist to the BIA Wind River Police Department for perimeter control at an incident on 89 Gas Hills Road at 3:29 p.m.

Two subjects were involved in a minor altercation at 7:59 p.m. on Snowberry Lane outside of Riverton however neither party wished to pursue any criminal charges.

Another complaint of neighbors arguing over water came in at 6:46 p.m. at an address on Cazier Lane near Lander. It is an ongoing problem