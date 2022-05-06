Sheriff arrested one for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Dubois; Runaways caught; A dog got into a flock of sheep near Lander

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/5/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 37 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 14 times and there was one fire department call.

Eleven persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including six alcohol-related charge, five Felony charge and nine misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 187 inmates that it is responsible for, with 182 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 34-year-old Dubois male was arrested on three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree.

Joseph V. McLeod, Riverton, arrested for Child Abuse at 7:29 p.m. on Alaska Road

Patrol Calls:

Two intoxicated female juveniles who were listed as runaways were detained at an address on Airport Road at 8:22 a.m. and returned to their parents.

A Jeffrey City man who has been out of state for a short time called to report that he saw evidence on his security camera of a break-in at his house on Green Mountain Road. The break-in is under investigation.

A caller from Dance Hall Road near Lander reported at 8:12 p.m. that a dog running loose had gotten into his sheep, one was badly bitten and five more were pushed through a fence.

at 6:44 a.m. on 5/6 the Wyoming Highway Patrol was investigating a deer vs vehicle crash at milepost 115 on Highway 789.

The single fire call was for a fire alarm at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. There were six controlled burns reported on Thursday.