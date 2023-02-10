Sheriff and Coroner reports on agenda for Commission meeting Tuesday

The Fremont County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices will present their monthly reports to the county commissioners Tuesday morning in Lander. There will also be a report on the courthouse construction projects at the district courtrooms and an update from Solid Waste District Board Chairman Mark Moxley.

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese will talk to the board about the budget process that is about to begin and the commissioners will hold a work session on ARPA and LATC funding applications.

The meeting at the courthouse in Lander begins at 9 a.m. The meeting is available on Zoom at this link.