Sheets received Good Sportsmanship Award from WHSAA

Riverton Football Player Ty Sheets received a Good Sportsmanship Award at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board Meeting for his performance against Powell on the road in the Wolverines first game of the season.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said Sheets was recognized for not only his good sportsmanship, but for encouraging his teammates and acknowledging good plays by the opponent. The nomination came not only from the game referees, but also from the Powell H.S. Athletic Director.

Flanagan said when RHS students travel on the road, they represent not only the school, but the community as well. She said the district is proud that Sheets received the recognition as it reflected on the community.