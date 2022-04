Death Notice

Shawna Jo Bell, 42, of Ethete died on April 10, 2022. The Visitation will be all night on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Family Home, 114 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete, WY 82520 starting at 6pm. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. Burial will follow in the Friday Family Cemetery, Ethete, WY.