Shane Brock Invite brings best out of local talent

LANDER – One of the best and biggest track meets of the year, the Shane Brock Memorial Invitational, took place this past Saturday in Lander for the 43rd time and was filled with some of the best student-athletes from all over Fremont County. Dubois, Riverton, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, Wind River and Wyoming Indian all joined together at Lander Valley High School (LVHS) to go up against schools like Farson-Eden, Kaycee, Saratoga and Worland.

The home team had one of the best individual performances of the day thanks to freshman Adelyn Anderson taking control of the discus and shot put events like she has all year long, even cracking the top five in the state of Wyoming. Her discus throw reached a half-inch above 124 feet, placing her at fourth-best in the state and her shot put (41’ 1.75”) now ranks fifth in Wyoming.

Lander’s cross-county rivals, the Riverton Wolverines, also had a momentous occasion thanks to junior Kaden Chatfield who set another school record the day before the Shane Brock Invitational when he was in Thermopolis. Chatfield’s two-mile time is now sitting at 9:50.39 which also ranks eighth in the state of Wyoming. During his time in Lander though, Chatfield also took first in the 1,600-meter with a final time of 4:35.81.

Another good day was had by Wind River senior JayCee Herbert (below), finishing first in both the 400-meter (52.65 seconds) and the 100-meter dash (11.46). Splitting the difference in the 200-meter was Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly, setting a new personal record (PR) with his speedy time of 22.80 seconds, just four-tenths of a second faster than Herbert (23.44) and Worland’s Angel Ruelas (23.40).

Wind RIver’s Jaycee Herbert sprinted around the corner during the boys 4×400-meter race Saturday. (p/c Carl Cote)

Trembly also set a PR, and took first place, in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.86 and 40.73 seconds, respectively.

In the 100-meter dash on the girls’ side, it’s no surprise that LVHS juniors Avery Crane (12.86 seconds) and Avery Bever (12.98) took the top two spots. Riverton’s Kiana Swann did what she does best when she beat the other girls in Lander in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.68.

The boys’ 800-meter run was also won by LVHS with junior Reed McFadden’s time of 2:01.96, four seconds faster than Worland’s senior star Harley Redding who came in just ahead of Wind River’s senior Remi Herbert.

Jai’ron Rhodes placed 7th for St Stephens Saturday in the shot put finals in Lander. (p/c Carl Cote)

On the boys’ side in the team relay events, LVHS was able to squeak out two first-place finishes out of the four relay races. Their 45.11-second finish in the 4×100-meter relay ranks eighth all-time in school history while their sprint medley relay time (3:51.51) was enough to beat out Wind River’s (3:54.82).

Reed McFadden won the boys high jump with a highest jump of six feet Saturday at the Shane Brock Invite. (p/c Carl Cote)

Finally, for the boys, Dubois’ senior basketball star Ryan Wells grabbed the best distance in the triple jump (41’ 7”) right after finishing second in the high jump with a new PR of five feet, 10 inches.

In the jumping field events the girls of Worland swept but Fremont County found their way near the top either way. This was true in the triple jump where Riverton sophomore TaiLynne Keyes took fourth (30’ 9”) and also in the high jump where Shoshoni’s freshman Prestly Barta took second with a distance of four feet and seven inches, just two inches behind first place.

Lander’s Crane (below), who already had a great day in the track events, took second in the pole vault after getting all the way to eight feet and six inches.

Lander’s Avery Crane made it over the bar with ease Saturday in Lander (p/c Carl Cote)

To finish off the 43rd Shane Brock, the boys’ throwing events were taken by Fremont County in both with Riverton’s Nathan Mills (129’ 2.5”) taking the top spot in the discus ahead of Lander’s Harris (120’ 6”). Then, in the shot put, Lander’s senior Dylan Huelskamp took first (46’ 1”) with Riverton’s Mills right behind him (45’ 10”).

There were plenty of local student-athletes who did not compete at the Shane Brock, either because they were still reeling from the Bobcat Invitational in Thermopolis the day before or, in Gage Gose’s case, there was a large meet in another state that they were invited to (See adjacent story).

Up next, the track and field regional tournaments all take place across the state with 4A split up between Thunder Basin and Cody, the 3A split up between Rawlins and Worland, and the 1A/2A classes divided into Torrington and Shoshoni. After that, state takes place in Casper from May 18-20.

By: Shawn O’Brate

Full results from the 2023 Shane Brock Invitational: https://wy.milesplit.com/meets/543802-2022-shane-brock-invitational-2023/results#.ZFqEMOzMKWg