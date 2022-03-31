Sex Offender Failed to Update required information; Slow Speed Rollover required the Jaws of Life to extricate several trapped inside

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 36 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 18 times and the county fire departments were sent out three times.

Five persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one alcohol-related charge, two felony charges and five misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 176 inmates that it is responsible for, with 173 in house and three inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no FCSO initiated arrests during this period.

Patrol Calls:

A sex offender allegedly living on Midway Lane in Riverton failed to report a new address, vehicle and other required information. Deputies are investigating.

A grass fire on Brooks Road right off of Eight Mile Road was reported smoldering at 1:11 p.m.

A one-vehicle slow-speed rollover on a dirt road off of the Gas Hills Road at Milepost 5 was reported at 2:36 p.m. The occupants received only minor injuries and fire department responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free several people from inside the cab of the vehicle, according to radio reports.

A resident outside of Riverton called to complain that dogs running at large had entered her property and killed her chickens. The report was made at 8:16 p.m.

Fremont County Fire calls included a grass fire just off Eight Mile Road at 1:11 p.m., A one vehicle-rollover crash at 2:36 p.m. and a fire alarm on McCall Lane near Riverton.