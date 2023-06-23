Severe Weather Threat Possible Late Friday Afternoon, Evening

The National Weather Service Station in Riverton is predicting an increasing threat of severe weather later this afternoon and evening east of the Continental Divide. Points along and east of the I-25 corridor could experience large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is very low. Severe threats will end towards Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low 70s for Lander and around 60 for Dubois.