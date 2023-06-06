Several Local Streams at Action Levels for Flooding

There are four areas of concern for flooding in Fremont County at mid-week. According to the National Weather Service and the U. S. Geological Survey, the Little Wind River near Riverton is nearing or at flood stage, along with the Little Popo Agie River near Lander, the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie near Lander and the North Fork of the Popo Agie near the Gallinger Ranch.

At Riverton, the Little Wind River was at 7 feet, the action stage. The peak flow of the river is expected to occur on Friday at 7.7 feet, just under flood stage.

At Lander, the Middle Fork was at Lander the river was at minor flood stage from at 5.47 feet this morning.