Seven Candidates, One PAC have Failed to File Election Documents

The Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has sent letters to seven candidates from the General Election who have not yet filed required financial statements with the county’s election office. In the letter, dated December 27th, County Attorney Patrick LeBrun has given the candidates 21 days to file their contributions and expenditures report or his office may fine them a penalty of $200.

The letters were sent to:

Lora Acres

Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing Sr.

William J C’Hair

Gary Harjo

Austin Shields (although he has contacted the county clerk’s office for the forms)

Jenni Wildcat

Joshua K. Williams

In another matter, County Clerk Julie Freese said Kelly Rutz’s “Loyalty to Conservatives” has been identified by the candidate as a Political Action Committee. “We are working with those people to file their Formation and Contributions and Expenditures report,” Freese said in an email to WyoTodayMedia.