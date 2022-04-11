Seven Arrests, including two DWUI’s; FCSO reported “animal bites” death, it’s under investigation

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 4/11/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 122 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 43 times and the county fire departments were sent five times.

Twenty persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including three Driving While Under the Influence charges, one other alcohol-related charge, and 36 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 168 inmates that it is responsible for, with 164 in house and four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Joani I. Bach, 29 Riverton arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI), at 1:25 a.m. 4/922 on Linda Lee Street in Riverton.

Everett Eagle, 46, Lander, arrested on a Bond Violation

Raelynne M. Hatch, 29, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Violation at 8:01 a.m. on the 10th at the Riverton Justice Center on Major Avenue

Waylon Lajeunesse, 51, Fort Washakie, arrested for DWUI and a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 4:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 287 north of Lander

Jennifer L. Martel, 30, Lander, arrested for Domestic Battery, at 11;51 p.m. on Gulch Creek Road near Lander on 4/8

Thomas L. Oldman, 34, Arapahoe, arrested for Breach of Peace at 3:43 p.m. on 20th Street East in Riverton.

Thomas C. Tynsky, 30, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 6:27 p.m. in the 900 block of South Federalon 4/8

Patrol calls:

A theft of numerous items from a property outside of Dubois is under investigation. The theft was discovered on 4/8

A report is pending on a reported Family Fight in the 400 block of West Ramshorn Street in Dubois at 12:42 p.m. on 4/9

A single vehicle crash was reported at 4:26 p.m. on the 9th in the 6200 block of Highway 26 near Dubois. There were no injuries when a vehicle went through a fence.

A camper trailer was reported on fire at an address on Linda Lee Street at 3:39 a.m. on 4/10

A vehicle crashed through a fence at Delfelder Road and Young Road, leaving a license plate behind as evidence. An investigation is underway. The report came in at 12:28 p.m. on the 10th

A break-in at a home on Rabbit Lane northwest of Riverton is under investigation. The report was made at 2:24 p.m. on the 10th.

An 83-year-old Jeffrey City woman died in her home. No suspicious circumstances were noted. The report came in at 4:47 p.m. from Split Rock Lane. The County Coroner responded.

The Coroner’s office was also called out for a death reported at 9:23 p.m. on the 10th as the result of animal bites, according to the FCSO log. The Coroner’s office had no further comment Monday as an investigation into the death is underway. The address of the call was redacted from the report.