Senator Barrasso Taught RHS Class In Riverton Wednesday

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

Senator John Barrasso arrived from Casper today and stopped by Riverton High School to discuss some issues with a government class. In the classroom, Sen. Barrasso explained that about 10 students had written letters to him last year and he thought it would be better to stop by and answer them in person. In a classroom with 14 students, the Senator took questions that ranged from state finance to Algorithms used by social media platforms to influence our views.

As always, Senator Barrasso was cordial, but expressed his views in a very straightforward way. His responses focused on education and the importance of the Hathaway Scholarships that allow all students who graduate from a Wyoming school and “Stay out of trouble,” to attend college without worrying about the mountain of debt that so often accompanies that task.

Student Katy Fisher asked if the monies associated with the Hathaway scholarship that were derived from oil and natural gas, would be sustainable based upon the lack of oil production currently in the state? The Senator replied that when the funding was initially set up, it was to be self-sustaining and perpetual, allowing for all high school students in Wyoming to attend the college of their choice in Wyoming. Locally, with Central Wyoming College opening up so many new programs, local students can really take advantage of the scholarship.

Brett Jones, who is a senior this year and will be a first time voter this November, had questions about ethics as he wondered whether it was okay for people who didn’t agree with the oil and gas industry and its policies, to accept money for school from that industry?

Sen, Barrasso eagerly answered with a hearty “Yes!” “Everyone is entitled to take advantage regardless of their beliefs.” We are an inclusive state… The scholarship is for everyone who earns it with grades and behavior. “It is also expected that once you get to college, wherever that may be, you must not waste the chance by acting irresponsibly.” Grades must be maintained, and “No beer year.”

There was a question by Gabe Person who wanted to know about vocational training. The senator assured Gabe that his vocational training in welding would indeed be covered under this scholarship.

When asked, “Based on the current state of society today, what are the biggest challenges these students will face.? Sen. Barrasso replied,”understanding and reestablishing the economy, whatever that may be… Defining their values and self worth.”