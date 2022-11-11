Sen. Tim Salazar Appointed to Joint Appropriations Committee

State Senator Tim Salazar (SD 26, Riverton) has been appointed to the Senate Appropriations Committee by senate leadership.

“I’m pleased to be appointed to this important committee,’”said Salazar in a news release. “As a freshman Senator, I’m especially pleased since the Appropriations Committee is usually reserved for senior members of the senate. I look forward to representing my constituency on this leading committee and working with my colleagues to give the People of Wyoming a responsible budget that protects their hard-earned tax dollars and still provides the state services needed.”

Salazar has served for the past two years on the Senate Education Committee. Before entering the Senate, Salazar sat on the House Judiciary Committee for four years as a member of the House of Representatives.

Salazar said the responsibility of the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) is to formulate the state budget on a biennial basis as well as supplemental requirements during non-budget years.

—

Copied below is the news release issued by the Senate Leadership on Thursday:

Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:

“On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served

his constituents in Senate District 29 since 2007, including as Senate President, Vice President, and Chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. We know he will do an outstanding job as the next Chief of Staff for Governor Mark Gordon in his second term.”

Further, Dockstader and Driskill announced the following committee changes to fill the vacancies upon Perkins’ departure:

• Sen. Dave Kinskey will replace Drew Perkins as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee;

• Sen. Tim Salazar will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee;

• Sen. Larry Hicks will be appointed as Chairman of the Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments;

• Sen. Cheri Steinmetz will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments;

• Sen. Larry Hicks will replace Drew Perkins as a member of the Investment Funds

Committee.

These committee assignments are effective immediately. –