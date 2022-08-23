Sen. Case Looking for Independent Candidate to Challenge Chuck Gray in Sec. of State’s Race

Lander Republican State Senator Cale Case reported this week that based on discussions he’s been involved in, “a number of prominent members of the Republican Party are supportive,”of finding an alternative candidate for Secretary of State. No Democrats ran for the office, and unless another candidate can be recruited, Casperite Chuck Gray will sail into office

Gray defeated former Fremont County resident and State Senator Tara Nethercott of Laramie in last week’s election by some 13,000 votes in what some pundits have called a “surprising” result. Gray is known as one of the state’s most conservative lawmakers who said he believes Wyoming election laws need to be overhauled, despite the lack of any confirmed problems or issues.

If a candidate is found to run as an independent, they would need to obtain the necessary amount of signatures to make the General Election ballot. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, “A petition for a statewide office shall be signed by registered electors, resident in the jurisdiction and eligible to vote for the petitioner, numbering not less than two percent (2%) of the total number of votes cast in the state for U.S. Representative in the last general election. The number of signatures required for a statewide race is 5,418 for the upcoming 2022 General Election. (W.S. 22-5-304(a)).”

“There is quite a bit of interest in this effort,” Case wrote in an email to Wyotoday.com on Monday. “The signature requirement is manageable and many people have offered to circulate petitions. Others have offered financial support. The difficulty is finding the right person. Many names have been considered so far with various levels of enthusiasm.”