Second Visitor in Three Days Gored by Bison in Yellowstone

Visitors: Bison are wild and unpredictable. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from them.
There’s been another tourist gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Here’s what we know:
Incident details
- A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, June 29.
- The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.
- The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.
- This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.
- This is the third reported bison and visitor incident in 2022. On May 30, a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, and a man approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser June 28.
How to view wildlife safely
- Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.
- Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.
- Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.
- Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.
- Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.
- Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
- Read more about safety in the park, including how to view wildlife safely.
