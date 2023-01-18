Second Fremont Co. Start-Up Challenge Now Taking Applications

IMPACT 307 is accepting applications for its second annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge through Monday, Feb. 20.

IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.

The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is a three-stage process. The application period is followed by a selection period when the finalists are chosen by a panel. During Pitch Night, the finalists will present their ideas in front of a panel of judges. The winner(s) receive seed money and other professional resources to help them continue to develop their business ideas and plans, all free of charge. To apply to the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge, go to https://impact307.org/fremont-challenge/.

Brian Young, IMPACT 307 assistant director to Fremont County, was impressed with the number of applicants with viable business models who presented to him last year and is looking forward to seeing this year’s applications.

Young, who graduated with a law degree, has more than 20 years of experience with companies, ranging from startups to global corporations. He has held leadership positions at publicly traded corporate entities and founded several small businesses. His background includes governance, taxation and executive management.

For more information, call Young at (720) 365-6694 or email byoung13@uwyo.edu.