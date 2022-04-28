Second annual golf tournament benefiting transplant recipients calls for July entrants/teams in Riverton

- Full Story and more information upcoming in the Weekend edition of the Ranger
“This is my small way to celebrate the magic of life, and to bring joy to deserving people who are regaining an ability to live independently,” Tippets says.
Today, Tippets is a newspaper reporter in Vernal, Utah, where he lives with his wife, Stephanie.
— Mary Axthelm is a cancer survivor in Riverton, Wyoming, and she was honored with a Baltimore Ravens jersey and 11th row tickets for her and her husband, Mike, at a Denver Broncos-Baltimore Ravens football game last fall in Denver.
— University of Wyoming freshman Tyler Dunn of Star Valley, who overcame injuries suffered in a serious propane explosion and was honored at halftime of the Wyoming men’s basketball regular-season game finale against Nevada. Dunn and her best friend Lacey Crane, and Crane’s husband, Jordan Crane, formerly of Lander, were honored with an all-expenses paid trip to the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament early this year in Las Vegas.
— Ogden, Utah, High School football coach Erik Thompson (battling ALS) was honored on the field of a Weber State University football game last fall. His family had seats in the athletic director’s suite.
— Roosevelt, Utah, elementary principal Rick Nielsen (battling cancer) was honored with an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to watch the Denver Broncos/Los Vegas Raiders game in December. It was his first in-person NFL game.
— And, Vernal, Utah, 12-year-old Syrus McMickell, who is on the kidney transplant list. McMickell will be honored with an all-expenses paid trip to see the Los Angeles Angels play two games in person on May 6-7 against the Washington Nationals in Los Angeles.
Dreams in Motion is located at 3085 West 1550 South, Vernal, Utah 84078. The organization is available on the Internet at www.DreamsinMotionCharity.