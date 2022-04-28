Second annual golf tournament benefiting transplant recipients calls for July entrants/teams in Riverton

Full Story and more information upcoming in the Weekend edition of the Ranger

Press Release from Dreams in Motion Golf

Dreams in Motion, a 501 C-3 non-profit organization, hosts its second annual fundraising golf tournament honoring transplant recipients July 16 at the Riverton Country Club.

“Teams and entrants are needed to support the mission of Dreams in Motion,” says Co-Founder and Riverton, Wyo., native Bruce Tippets. “One-hundred percent of donations/entry fees will be used for our Heroes. Dreams in Motion’s Mission Statement is to help transplant recipients or other people who are battling life-endangering illnesses. These people are our Heroes, and it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”

The format of the July 16 golf tournament in Riverton is a 4-man golf scramble with a 9 a.m. start. The $100 entry fee includes green fees, cart rental and lunch, along with an opportunity to win a hole-in-one prize.



Information about the July 16 fundraising golf tournament is available by calling Tippets at (435) 828-7261 or Dreams in Motion board member Cody Beers of Riverton at (307) 431-1803.

The Dreams in Motion organization is the creation of transplant survivor Tippets and co-founder Joel Brown.

“This is my small way to celebrate the magic of life, and to bring joy to deserving people who are regaining an ability to live independently,” Tippets says. Today, Tippets is a newspaper reporter in Vernal, Utah, where he lives with his wife, Stephanie.

Already in its second year, Dreams in Motion has honored two heroes in Year 1, and four heroes in Year 2. Year 2 heroes include: