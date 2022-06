Today will be dry with increasing clouds. Elevated fire danger is expected this afternoon and evening in Southwest Wyoming due to breezy winds and low humidity. Overnight temps remain mild with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will slightly warmer as continued dry conditions persist.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-70s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with 65 at Dubois and 71 at Lander. Tonight’s lows in the mid-to-upper 50s for the basins, the low-50s for Lander and the mid-40s for Dubois.