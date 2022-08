Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible today, but things dry out significantly for the weekend. The dry weather will stick around through much of next week as well, with elevated fire weather conditions becoming something to watch looking ahead. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-70s for Dubois and the mid-to-upper 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins. For Saturday, warm, dry and breezy. A bit cooler for Sunday.