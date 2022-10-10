Search for Missing Hiker above Lander to End by Mid-Day Today

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee issued a statement this morning that the search for a missing Lander man in the Shoshone National Forest will come to an end by mid-day today, after which he will issue a formal news release.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and Rescue have been searching for 73-year-old Chuck Kaiser. The search is being conducted in the area of Blue Ridge on the Louis Lake Road above Lander. Kaiser has white hair, approximately 5’9’ tall and weighs around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. He was reported missing last week after failing to return from a hike. According to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison, multiple agencies have been involved in the search and the area has been heavily saturated with searchers on foot, on ATVs, Horseback and utilization of air assets.