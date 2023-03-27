SDSU in the Final Four of March Madness

In March Madness this past weekend… No. 5 seed San Diego State put the defensive clamps on No. 6-seed Creighton in the second half, limiting the Bluejays to 27.5 percent shooting, including 0-of-10 from beyond the three-point line, and came away with a 57-56 victory in the South Regional Final. Lamont Butler scored 18 points and Trammell had 12 for the fifth-seeded Aztecs (31-6), who slowed down the high-scoring, sixth-seeded Bluejays (24-13) and became the first Mountain West Conference team to reach the national semifinals.

The experienced Aztecs, in their sixth season under coach Brian Dutcher, will play the surprising East Region champion, ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic, on Saturday in Houston for a spot in the national title game. The other semi-final will pit the University of Miami Hurricanes over the UCONN Huskies