School Bus Struck, Grass Fire Threatened Structures

There were two Fremont County Emergency Dispatches of note on Monday:

• There were no injuries reported just after 12:30 p.m. when a Chevy Equinox ran into the back of a Riverton School Bus at East Pershing and North Federal. Riverton Police are investigating, and,

• Several Fremont County Fire District Battalions were called out for a grass fire on Hanway Lane in the Lost Wells Butte Subdivision this morning after 10 a.m. that involved grass and shrubs and some implements. A structure on the site was protected from the flames.