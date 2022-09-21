Scenic road striping project completed

Improving cyclist safety and enjoyment

The one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake reopened on Sept. 20 after being temporary closed for a road striping project to improve the comfort and safety of cyclists.

The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bicycles only.

The scenic drive is very popular with cyclists and now offers a new way to ride south with traffic and then loop back to the north on the one-way bike lane. Prior to the improvement, cyclists had to use Teton Park Road as part of their return trip north, which is less comfortable, less convenient, has higher two-way traffic volume, higher vehicle speeds with a longer travel time.

New road signs will also be installed this fall on Scenic Drive, allowing cyclists to understand the recently installed bike route.

“Enhancing cycling experiences and opportunities in the park is high priority for us,” said Chip Jenkins superintendent of Grand Teton National Park. “We appreciate the collaboration of partners like Wyoming Pathways who provided the concept and technical ideas for the improvements to Scenic Drive.”

The Park is collaborating on future biking projects with Teton County, identifying the Sagebrush bike connector trail as well as exploring the possibilities to integrate the Gros Ventre campground with the multi-use path system.