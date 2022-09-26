Save the Dates: US Army Corps of Engineers Flood Mitigation Design Updates set in Lander

The City of Lander has released the dates of the US Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation design update presentation. The US Army Corps of Engineers team will be traveling to Lander to present information on the 35 percentT design of the proposed project. This is an opportunity for the public to see the design project to date.

Two presentations will be made, at 1 PM and 7 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Lander Community and Convention Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive to encourage more attendance. These presentations will also be recorded.

The regular City Council meeting will be held at City Hall at 240 Lincoln Street on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 6 PM, and will be finished in time for everyone to attend the presentation at 7. Then, on October 25, 2022, a City Council work session will be held at City Hall at 6 PM, and will include a presentation by staff about what the impacts may be to the community if no action or alternatives steps are made.

After the October meetings, information will be announced that will include methods for public input and comment.