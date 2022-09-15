Save the Dates: Free Spay and Neuter Clinics set on Wind River Reservation

There will be a free spay/neuter clinic for dogs and cats on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Fort Washakie School Gymnasium, 90 Ethete Road at Fort Washakie. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. First Come, First Served. Free for Tribal members, bring your Tribal ID card. Free Parvo and Rabies vaccines available. Animals in need of vaccines only come after 10:30 a.m. Please do not feed your pets breakfast the morning of surgery. If possible, please bring cats in a carrier. Sponsored by the Wind River Indian Reservation, Generous Animal Adoption Center, Donors and Petco Love. More information is available at Animaladoptionscenter.org or 307-739-1881.