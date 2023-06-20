Save the Date: 2023 Wyoming Arts Council Summit, A Gathering for Creativity, Learning, and Connection

The Wyoming Arts Council has announced the 2023 Arts Summit will take place in Sheridan, WY, from October 27 to 29.

The biennial statewide arts conference offers a unique platform for artists, arts administrators, educators, and advocates to come together and explore Wyoming’s diverse and vibrant arts landscape. Local partners include Sheridan College, SAGE Community Arts, and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The 2023 Arts Summit aims to foster collaboration, provide professional development opportunities, and celebrate the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the state. The event will feature a wide range of engaging activities, including workshops, panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow artists, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and participate in thought-provoking conversations that delve into the intersection of art and community.

“After holding the Arts Summit virtually in 2021, we are excited to be back in-person and bring the Arts Summit to Sheridan to engage with the vibrant arts scene there. This event is a great opportunity for artists across disciplines and for those working in the arts and culture sector to come together to learn from one another and to celebrate the arts in Wyoming,” says Assistant Director Rachel Clifton.

As preparations for the Arts Summit are underway, the Wyoming Arts Council encourages all interested parties to stay tuned for further registration and hotel information updates. Details will be released over the summer, and prospective attendees are encouraged to visit www.wyomingartscouncil.org for the latest news and announcements.

About the Wyoming Arts Council:

The Wyoming Arts Council is a state agency committed to promoting the arts and artists in Wyoming. Through grants, programs, and partnerships, the Wyoming Arts Council works to ensure that Wyoming’s cultural and artistic heritage thrives and continues to inspire generations to come. By supporting artists, fostering community engagement, and advocating for the arts, the Wyoming Arts Council plays a vital role in nurturing a vibrant and inclusive arts ecosystem in the state.