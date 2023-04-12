February 9, 1951 – March 22, 2023

Saundra Anderson, of Salt Lake City, passed away on March 22, 2023, after a difficult battle with Glioblastoma. Born on February 9, 1951, Saundra was the middle child of Arthur and Betty Jane Carlston. Her childhood was full of laughter and mischief with her brothers Terry and Mike. Saundra found solace in gardening with her grandmother Hilda, which became a beacon of light in her life after her parent’s divorce. After graduating from South High, she earned a Bachelor’s in Recreational Therapy from the University of Utah in 1975 and began working with people with disabilities in Salt Lake City.

Three years later, in 1978, she took a leap of faith and moved to Lander, WY, to work as a recreational therapist at the Wyoming State School. It was in Lander where she met Michael Anderson, her future husband. They tied the knot on January 5, 1980, at the Salt Lake City Temple, and by December 1983, she realized she had made a grave mistake. Lander received 14 feet of snow and multiple days with temperatures near -40 degrees that winter. Mike was great, though.

Saundra was passionate about adventure and the outdoors, having explored 40 states and many national parks. She also dedicated herself to her community, serving on the Lander recreation board, the Lander school board, and the Hudson town council. She was an election judge, a distinguished Cub Scout leader, and a coach for the Wyoming Special Olympics ski team.

Saundra’s faith was also a significant part of her life, and she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many leadership roles and finding joy in teaching young children.

In her final days, Saundra reflected on her life and found that her last year had been her “best year yet.” Her unwavering spirit and fierce love for her friends and family brought light to her life until the very end.

She leaves behind her husband Mike, son Matt, brother Terry, and many other relatives and dear friends. A funeral service is scheduled for April 20, 2023, at 9:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 653 Cascade St., Lander, WY. Loved ones are welcome to arrive between 8:00 am and 8:45 am. Her ashes will be spread at her beloved spot, Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.

Instead of flowers, Saundra asked for donations to the American Cancer Society – Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City, UT, which provided her with free lodging during her cancer treatment. Donations can be made through Hudson’s Funeral Home or directly through the American Cancer Society.

And so, as Saundra’s story ends, we remember the love she shared, the adventures she took, and the lives she touched. Her legacy shall live on in the hearts of those who knew her, like the eternal mountains she called home.

