The second day of the 42nd annul Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally went off as scheduled Saturday morning at the launch field at Central Wyoming College. While the balloons were going up the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show was setting up on the front lawn of the college. It’s on until 3 p.m. Tonight is the Balloon Glow with food trucks and live music at the CWC Soccer Field, followed by Fireworks at Jaycee Park.

Wyotoday photos by Ernie Over