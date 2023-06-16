May 15, 2006 – Jun 14, 2023

Funeral services for Sassite “Sassie” Underwood, 17, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Sage Redman Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Yellowplume residence, 708 Rendezvous Road with a wake to follow.

Miss Underwood passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sassite Marion Underwood was born on May 15, 2006, daughter of Marland Patrick Underwood and Stephanie Marie Armstrong in Billings, Montana.

A complete obituary will be published soon.