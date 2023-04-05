Jun 19, 1947 – Apr 2, 2023

Funeral services for Sarah Delores Littleshield, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Sarah’s home, 23 Red Crow with a wake to follow.

Mrs. Littleshield passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her home in St. Stephens, Wyoming.

Sarah was born on June 19, 1947, daughter of Daniel and Lydia (Shakespeare) Friday. She spent time living in Arapahoe and St. Stephens, Wyoming as well as the Arapaho Ranch in Thermopolis, Wyoming and Bel Gardine, California for the BIA relocation program.

On November 24, 1965, Sarah married Richard “Jimmy” Littleshield, Jr. at St. Stephen’s Indian Mission.

Sarah enjoyed her time as a foster parent for the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She was baptized into the Catholic faith and found pleasure in traveling to visit family and friends. She always prayed the rosary, and attended Sunday Mass.

Survivors include her son, Jim Littleshield; sisters, Irene Makeshine, Ava Hamilton, her Shakespeare and Willow Sisters; nephews, Bernard and Bob Friday (Robert), Daniel, Neroy, and Rayburn Friday; nieces, Michealene Friday, Misty Friday and Cindy Littleshield; grandchildren, Jared, Brandys, Stephin, Summer, Keiran, Quinn, Tarren, Ailee, Gianna, Tristan, Mykia, and Lydia “Lovie” Shakespeare; great grandchildren, Kaylia, Lane, T.J. Salyce, Daniel, Echo, and Stella; She really loved he adopted family’s from the Crow Reservation, Bends family’s, Cummings family’s, and also the Seweingyawma family’s from Arizona.

Mrs. Littleshield was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Littleshield, Jr.; parents; brothers, Clement, Mike and Gabriel; sisters, Madonna Ann, Nina Karen and Violet; daughters, Nina Karen, LaDonna, and Theresa Littleshield.; grandson, Arnold RealBird; maternal grandparents, West and Elizabeth (Underwood) Shakespeare; Paternal Grandparents, Neroy and Annie (Wolf Elkins) Friday

