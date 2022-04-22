June 1, 1934 – April 13, 2022

Sara Chopping-White, 87, formally of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Grand River Hospital in Rifle, Colorado. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery.



Sara Belle Lester was born on June 1, 1934 in Hyattville, Wyoming to Wilard and Edna (Holland) Lester. Sara lived in Hyattville, Worland, and Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School.



On March 1, 1952 she married Bill Chopping in Riverton, WY. They made their home in Riverton where they raised their children. Bill preceded her in death.



On October 13, 2002 she married Jerry White in Glenwood Springs, CO. They made their home in Riverton, WY. Jerry preceded her in death.



Sara worked at J.C. Penny’s and Sears in Riverton before they closed.



She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.



Sara enjoyed crocheting, rock hunting and bringing home her finds, and according to her daughters, no weed was safe from her. She loved giving everyone a hard time, loved animals, never met a stranger and everyone was welcome at her home.



She is survived by her daughters, Karen Dick and husband, Cliff, and Connie Gantenbein and husband, Scott; grandchildren and their families, Troy, Tara, and Todd Staker, Jeremy, Will, and Brandon Duty, Donovan and Aaron Harris; and seven great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Chopping and Jerry White; son, Ronnie Chopping; daughter, Sherry Harris and husband, Howard; grandson, Will Duty; parents, Willard and Edna Lester; brother, Jack Lester; in-laws and many other family members.



On-line condolence may be left at TheDavisFuneralHome.com