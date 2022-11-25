Jan 4, 1955 – Nov 16, 2022

Sandra Gayle Gilman, 67, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on November 16, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.

Sandra was born in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Ernest Musolf and Violet Hall on January 4, 1955. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1973 and then attended the Minnesota School of Business. She was a stay-at-home mom and daycare provider, and she also worked at Fremont Beverages in Worland for several years. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering as part of her church community and loved being in the ocean, anyplace warm.

Sandra Gilman is survived by her siblings Greg (Joy) Musolf of Cotton, Minnesota, Cindy Casey of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Marcia (Mike) Hurry of Mesa, Arizona; her daughter Jenner (Brent) Edelman of Manila in the Phillippines; her daughter, Andrea Bryce of Casper, Wyoming; her son, Bejamin (Abby) Bryce of Lander, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Naya Shime’, Henry Edelman, Liesl Edelman, Hawquin Warren, Ethan Bryce, Cooper Bryce, and Dahlia Bryce; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Her family intends to scatter her cremains off the coast of Florida summer of 2023 at a place she loved. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, Wyoming, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Greg Sonnenschein officiating.

Family and friends will remember her as beautiful, loving, fun and full of life. She will forever be missed, but not forgotten.