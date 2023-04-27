SageWest Health Care Hospital’s CEO Recognized

SageWest CEO John Whiteside has received national recognition as being named in Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 107 community hospital CEOs to know for 2023. The healthcare needs of our Fremont County residents are in good hands as they are under nationally-recognized leadership, as Whiteside’s first priority is ensuring access to high-quality care close to home, according to a news release.

In the nearly 1 ½ years as serving as CEO of SageWest, John has done an outstanding job of recruiting and retaining providers and caregivers, prioritizing patient safety and quality, implementing wage increases for hospital staff, decreasing contract travel staff by more than 25 percent, focusing on team-building and community involvement, the release stated.

Whiteside is a decorated former United States Marine Commander who brought proven leadership and high standards of accountability to Fremont County healthcare. During his 14 years of Marine service, he took part in multiple overseas deployments, including combat in Iraq and he was responsible for developing and leading hundreds of Marines and 30 amphibious assault vehicles.