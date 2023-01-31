SageWest Employee of the Month named

Congratulations to our SageWest January Employee of the Month, Paul Nono, ICU Registered Nurse. He provides compassionate care and is dedicated to serving our patients. When you see Paul throughout the hospital, he has a smile on face and is willing to jump in to help others. Paul is eager to take on new challenges with a positive attitude and creates a joyful work environment for his co-workers each and every day.

We are proud to have you apart of our SageWest team, thank you for your service to our communities!