SageWest Employee of the Month Announced

Congratulations to the SageWest Health Care Hospital’s February Employee of the Month, Rebekkah Kaper, Service Worker. She is an assertive, positive leader in the dietary department and throughout SageWest. Rebekkah not only has a knack for producing a tasty and quality cuisine, she maintains a clean and safe environment. Rebekkah takes pride in consistently providing a delicious meal that is also very eye appealing. She ensures 100% satisfaction among her customers and creates a cheerful and welcoming team atmosphere for her co-workers.