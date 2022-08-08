SageWest announced $1-million in raises, bonuses for staff at Lander, Riverton hospital campuses￼

In recognizing and rewarding its employees for their dedication, sacrifice and service to their patients and communities, SageWest Health Care announced that it is investing more than $1 million in immediate pay raises and bonuses for staff at its Lander and Riverton hospital campuses. Nearly all of SageWest’s approximately 300 team members will receive a wage increase or bonus, increasing the total annual payroll of SageWest to more than $35 million.

“We are so grateful for the hard work and commitment of our team members, who day after day, including during the most trying times of the pandemic, have stepped up in inspiring ways to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to our friends, families and neighbors in and around Fremont County,” SageWest Health Care CEO John Whiteside said. “Our employees can’t be recognized and thanked enough, and these wage increases and bonuses are a well-deserved reward for their heroic contributions and sacrifices.”

The new pay increases also aim to support SageWest’s caregiver recruitment efforts at both of its 24/7 acute care hospital campuses. As part of those efforts, SageWest will host a hiring event for clinical and nonclinical positions 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Riverton SageWest campus. Job candidates may apply for positions at SageWestHealthCare.com/careers.

“Now at $35 million, our yearly payroll represents a significant investment by our hospitals in attracting and retaining top healthcare talent in a range of specialties to serve patients and families in Fremont County and central Wyoming,” Whiteside said. “We believe SageWest is a great place to work, and we are proud and honored to be an essential care provider and key employer in our communities. We will continue to invest in and bolster our workforce in service and support of those communities, and we invite healthcare professionals in our area to attend our Aug. 10 hiring event and see about joining our team.”