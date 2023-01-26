RVFD Asking Residents to Clear Snow from around Fire Hydrants

With another winter storm on the way, and with the recent snow fall we have had, the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that the deep snow is making it difficult to find an accessible fire hydrant in an emergency situation. The RVFD is asking, via a post on its Facebook page, that residents who have a fire hydrant on their property and are able to do so, to please take the time to clear out an area around it. Since the middle of December the RVFD has responded to 6 structure fires. Every second counts in an emergency.