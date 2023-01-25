Rustlers rally back in nail-biter against Casper College

Late Wednesday night the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Rustlers basketball team faced their toughest opponent yet, hosting Casper College who is one of the best men’s basketball teams in Region IX and the entire state of Wyoming.

Early on it was obvious that the Casper team was full of shooters who were expert at their craft, specifically three-point shooting, and were putting a clinic on the Rustlers in front of their orange-and-white home crowd. The Rustlers kept it close for much of the first half, being down by as much as 14 and closing it at the end of the half to an 8 point deficit, 53-45.

Casper College shot 67% from three-point range in the first half compared to the Rustlers’ 25%, but at the beginning of the second half it was obvious that the Rustlers were a little rattled as they missed a few easy shots that were going in in the first half.

By the halfway point of the second half the Rustlers saw themselves down 22 points to the formidable Casper team, then things started to change. Casper started to miss the three point shots, they started missing their free throws and they started turning the ball over to CWC much, much more.

And even though the Rustlers weren’t shooting the best from the field (38.2% FG% in the 2nd half) they were starting to mount a comeback.

The crowd started to get louder and the Casper team started to get more and more frustrated as they turned it over 20 times compared to CWC’s 8 total turnovers. Soon, thanks to a flurry of points scored in the paint, the CWC team dropped the Casper lead down from 22 to 0. Then, after taking a one-point lead with 2:02 left in the game, the Rustlers were on top and putting the pressure on Casper to make their free throws and find their stroke.

A few free throws were made by Casper and some strong defense held CWC to some outside shots and prayers put up at the end of the shot clock, leaving CWC down again with just under 60 seconds to go.

The minutes winded down and after two missed three-point shots by CWC’s Julian Roberts the game would end with an 88-85 victory for Casper College, leaving Rustlers fans stunned after a tremendous comeback against a stifling, tough opponent.

“I’m obviously proud that we tried to battle back, and we did battle back, but I’m tired of just having these moral wins,” head coach Brad Schmit said after the game. “I’m pretty down right now but we’ll see what the guys bring into practice tomorrow.”

This was CWC’s last home game until February 18th as they take to the road for five straight games before finishing off the season in Riverton with three-straight home games.